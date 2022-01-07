Loyola (Md.) 66, Boston U. 58

LOYOLA (MD.) (8-6)

Dike 3-5 0-0 6, M.Ilic 1-2 0-0 2, Andrews 5-10 2-2 12, K.Jones 3-6 2-3 10, Spencer 8-15 2-2 19, Faure 2-4 1-2 5, V.Ilic 3-7 1-2 7, W.Jackson 2-2 1-1 5, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 9-12 66.

BOSTON U. (10-6)

Mathon 7-13 4-4 18, Harper 3-7 0-0 9, McCoy 5-11 1-2 15, Tynen 2-7 0-0 4, Whyte 3-13 3-4 9, Brittain-Watts 1-5 0-0 3, Chimezie 0-1 0-0 0, C.Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Brewster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 8-10 58.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 27-17. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 3-10 (K.Jones 2-4, Spencer 1-4, Andrews 0-2), Boston U. 8-29 (McCoy 4-7, Harper 3-6, Brittain-Watts 1-4, Morales 0-1, Tynen 0-1, C.Jones 0-4, Whyte 0-6). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 32 (Dike 9), Boston U. 27 (Mathon, McCoy, Whyte 6). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 11 (K.Jones 5), Boston U. 8 (Harper, McCoy 2). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 11, Boston U. 12. A_365 (1,800).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.