Loyola (Md.) 74, Lafayette 60

LAFAYETTE (3-11)

Jenkins 3-11 0-0 8, O’Boyle 5-10 0-0 13, Rubayo 0-0 0-0 0, Fulton 4-6 2-2 12, Perry 2-9 0-0 6, Quinn 7-12 1-2 15, Brantley 2-6 0-0 6, Verbinskis 0-2 0-0 0, Sondberg 0-1 0-0 0, Hines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 3-4 60.

LOYOLA (MD.) (10-6)

Dike 1-2 0-0 2, M.Ilic 2-2 0-0 5, Andrews 7-14 4-4 21, Jones 3-7 1-2 10, Spencer 4-9 5-6 14, V.Ilic 7-8 0-2 14, W.Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Faure 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 12-16 74.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 11-30 (O’Boyle 3-6, Fulton 2-2, Brantley 2-5, Jenkins 2-7, Perry 2-8, Sondberg 0-1, Verbinskis 0-1), Loyola (Md.) 8-15 (Jones 3-4, Andrews 3-6, M.Ilic 1-1, Spencer 1-2, Brown 0-1, W.Jackson 0-1). Rebounds_Lafayette 24 (Quinn 6), Loyola (Md.) 26 (Dike 8). Assists_Lafayette 18 (Perry, Quinn 5), Loyola (Md.) 16 (Jones 9). Total Fouls_Lafayette 17, Loyola (Md.) 11. A_250 (3,000).

