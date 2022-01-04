Loyola (Md.) 79, Holy Cross 70

HOLY CROSS (2-12)

Coulibaly 1-2 1-2 3, Gates 5-12 4-4 14, Luc 3-12 4-4 11, Montgomery 4-7 0-0 10, Martindale 4-11 1-3 10, Humphrey 5-8 4-5 19, Kenney 0-1 1-2 1, Rabinovich 1-1 0-0 2, Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0, Townsel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 15-20 70.

LOYOLA (MD.) (7-6)

Dike 4-8 0-0 8, M.Ilic 4-6 1-2 9, Andrews 5-14 4-4 17, Jones 2-5 2-2 7, Spencer 7-14 2-2 19, Faure 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 3-4 2-3 11, V.Ilic 0-1 0-0 0, W.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 11-13 79.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 9-27 (Humphrey 5-7, Montgomery 2-5, Luc 1-5, Martindale 1-7, Gates 0-1, Dorsey 0-2), Loyola (Md.) 10-26 (Marshall 3-3, Andrews 3-8, Spencer 3-9, Jones 1-4, Brown 0-1, M.Ilic 0-1). Rebounds_Holy Cross 28 (Coulibaly 6), Loyola (Md.) 32 (Dike, Spencer 7). Assists_Holy Cross 17 (Luc 5), Loyola (Md.) 21 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 18, Loyola (Md.) 18. A_250 (3,000).

