Mack and the Wofford Terriers take on conference foe Mercer

Wofford Terriers (13-9, 5-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-10, 5-4 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -3.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Mack and the Wofford Terriers take on Felipe Haase and the Mercer Bears on Monday.

The Bears are 8-2 in home games. Mercer averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Terriers are 5-5 in SoCon play. Wofford is third in the SoCon shooting 36.9% from deep. Sam Godwin leads the Terriers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haase is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Mack is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Max Klesmit is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.