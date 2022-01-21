Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Madlock, South Carolina State Bulldogs to visit Styles, Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

South Carolina State Bulldogs (8-10, 0-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-7, 0-1 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC action Saturday.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is sixth in the MEAC shooting 31.0% from deep. Rakeim Gary leads the Bulldogs shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

The Hawks and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dom London is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.8 points. Zion Styles is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Gary averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference