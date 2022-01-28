On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Magic's Anthony fined for derogatory remarks toward official

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 2:27 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official.

Byron Spruell, the president of league operations, announced the fine on Friday.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of Orlando’s 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The Magic (9-40) have endured a frustrating season, and own the NBA’s worst record.

Orlando hosts the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

