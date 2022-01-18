Mahan, Perry rescue UCF in overtime win over E. Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Mahan and Darius Perry scored 19 points apiece and UCF beat East Carolina 92-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Mahan’s 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the extra session gave the Knights (11-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) the lead for good. Perry’s 3 with 39 seconds left in overtime evened it at 72 to force overtime.

Perry distributed eight assists, Darius Johnson scored 16 and Dre Fuller Jr. 12. The Knights posted a season high 15 3s and distributed 23 assists.

Tristen Newton scored 27 points, Alanzo Frink scored 16 and RJ Felton 14 points for the Pirates (11-6, 2-3)

