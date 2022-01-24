Maine 71, New Hampshire 64

NEW HAMPSHIRE (7-7)
Guadarrama 8-13 3-6 20, Martinez 6-15 0-0 13, Mattos 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-4 1-2 6, Tchoukuiengo 2-11 0-0 5, Foster 5-12 2-3 17, Murphy 1-5 0-0 3, Lester 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 6-11 64.
MAINE (4-13)
Ingo 0-1 1-2 1, Adetogun 0-2 0-0 0, Kalnjscek 10-16 0-0 25, Masic 9-15 2-2 25, Wright-McLeish 4-8 2-2 13, Feierbergs 1-3 0-0 2, Turgut 1-2 0-0 3, Ihekwoaba 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 25-51 7-8 71.
Halftime_Maine 32-23. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 10-29 (Foster 5-12, Johnson 1-1, Murphy 1-2, Tchoukuiengo 1-4, Guadarrama 1-5, Martinez 1-5), Maine 14-28 (Kalnjscek 5-6, Masic 5-9, Wright-McLeish 3-7, Turgut 1-2, Adetogun 0-1, Feierbergs 0-1, Ihekwoaba 0-2). Rebounds_New Hampshire 32 (Tchoukuiengo, Foster 7), Maine 21 (Ingo 7). Assists_New Hampshire 17 (Martinez, Johnson, Murphy 3), Maine 14 (Kalnjscek 4). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 12, Maine 10. A_566 (5,800).
