Maine hosts Hartford following Flowers’ 21-point showing

Hartford Hawks (4-12, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (4-15, 1-7 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford plays the Maine Black Bears after Moses Flowers scored 21 points in Hartford’s 72-60 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Black Bears have gone 4-4 at home. Maine is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks have gone 2-2 against America East opponents. Hartford is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Black Bears and Hawks face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

Austin Williams is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. David Shriver is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.