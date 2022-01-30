Manhattan 72, Marist 66

MARIST (8-12)

Cele 3-6 0-0 8, Jones 5-5 0-0 10, Herasme 0-2 0-0 0, Ituka 9-11 3-3 21, Wright 7-15 2-4 19, Harris 2-7 0-0 6, Bell 1-3 0-1 2, Enoh 0-1 0-0 0, Cooley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 5-8 66.

MANHATTAN (11-7)

Diallo 2-3 2-2 6, Roberts 2-4 0-0 4, Buchanan 5-8 1-1 11, Nelson 6-14 2-3 16, Perez 11-20 4-4 29, Stewart 2-3 0-0 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Brennen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 9-10 72.

Halftime_Manhattan 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Marist 7-18 (Wright 3-5, Cele 2-3, Harris 2-7, Bell 0-1, Herasme 0-2), Manhattan 7-19 (Perez 3-7, Stewart 2-3, Nelson 2-6, Brennen 0-1, Buchanan 0-1, Diallo 0-1). Rebounds_Marist 28 (Herasme, Wright 7), Manhattan 20 (Roberts 5). Assists_Marist 13 (Wright 4), Manhattan 15 (Perez 7). Total Fouls_Marist 11, Manhattan 13. A_100 (2,345).

