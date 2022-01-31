Trending:
Manjon leads UC Davis against UC Riverside after 26-point showing

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 1-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (11-6, 4-2 Big West)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the UC Riverside Highlanders after Ezra Manjon scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 70-63 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Highlanders have gone 6-2 in home games. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West scoring 63.7 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-3 against Big West opponents. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The Highlanders and Aggies match up Tuesday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Callum McRae is averaging 8.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Highlanders. Zyon Pullin is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Elijah Pepper is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Manjon is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

