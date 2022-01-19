Marquette 57, No. 11 Villanova 54

MARQUETTE (12-6)

Kuath 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 8-16 0-0 21, Kolek 1-6 0-0 3, Morsell 4-9 0-0 10, Prosper 1-4 2-2 4, Elliott 5-8 0-0 14, Ighodaro 0-1 0-0 0, Joplin 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 2-2 57.

VILLANOVA (13-5)

Dixon 6-11 3-3 15, Samuels 4-8 0-0 8, Slater 1-4 0-0 3, Gillespie 4-13 1-1 10, Moore 5-13 0-1 13, Daniels 2-9 0-0 5, Antoine 0-0 0-0 0, Longino 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 4-5 54.

Halftime_Marquette 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 13-29 (Lewis 5-8, Elliott 4-6, Morsell 2-5, Joplin 1-2, Kolek 1-4, Jones 0-1, Prosper 0-3), Villanova 6-24 (Moore 3-6, Slater 1-4, Daniels 1-5, Gillespie 1-6, Dixon 0-1, Samuels 0-2). Rebounds_Marquette 27 (Lewis 7), Villanova 32 (Samuels 10). Assists_Marquette 14 (Kolek 6), Villanova 11 (Gillespie 4). Total Fouls_Marquette 14, Villanova 7. A_6,501 (6,500).

