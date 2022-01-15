Marquette 73, No. 20 Seton Hall 72

SETON HALL (11-5)

Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Obiagu 0-2 2-2 2, Aiken 9-15 5-7 28, Cale 1-5 7-8 9, Rhoden 6-14 0-3 12, Yetna 6-11 2-2 15, Richmond 2-8 0-1 4, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 16-23 72.

MARQUETTE (12-6)

Kuath 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 7-17 2-3 18, Kolek 1-7 0-0 2, Morsell 8-12 6-6 26, Prosper 0-5 1-2 1, Jones 3-6 0-0 9, Elliott 2-6 3-5 8, Ighodaro 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Joplin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-59 12-16 73.

Halftime_Marquette 44-41. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 6-21 (Aiken 5-8, Yetna 1-4, Harris 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Cale 0-3, Rhoden 0-4), Marquette 11-22 (Morsell 4-5, Jones 3-5, Lewis 2-5, Joplin 1-1, Elliott 1-2, Kolek 0-2, Prosper 0-2). Rebounds_Seton Hall 45 (Yetna 16), Marquette 26 (Kuath 6). Assists_Seton Hall 6 (Richmond 3), Marquette 19 (Kolek 7). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 17, Marquette 16. A_13,647 (17,500).

