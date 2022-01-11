Marquette 87, DePaul 76

DEPAUL (9-5)

Anei 8-12 0-0 16, B.Johnson 3-10 1-4 7, D.Jones 4-10 0-0 9, Freeman-Liberty 9-20 3-5 24, Terry 1-5 0-0 3, J.Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Gebrewhit 3-5 0-0 7, McCauley 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 31-71 6-11 76.

MARQUETTE (11-6)

Kuath 5-6 0-0 10, Lewis 5-12 0-0 11, Kolek 2-5 0-0 5, Morsell 7-11 0-0 16, Prosper 1-1 0-0 3, Elliott 7-11 7-7 25, Ighodaro 5-9 1-2 11, K.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Joplin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 8-9 87.

Halftime_Marquette 44-43. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 8-23 (Freeman-Liberty 3-4, J.Johnson 2-5, Gebrewhit 1-3, Terry 1-3, D.Jones 1-5, B.Johnson 0-1, McCauley 0-2), Marquette 11-23 (Elliott 4-6, K.Jones 2-4, Morsell 2-5, Prosper 1-1, Kolek 1-3, Lewis 1-3, Joplin 0-1). Rebounds_DePaul 41 (Anei 12), Marquette 26 (Kuath, Lewis 5). Assists_DePaul 16 (Gebrewhit 4), Marquette 27 (Kolek 10). Total Fouls_DePaul 9, Marquette 14.

