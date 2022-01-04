Marquette 88, No. 16 Providence 56

PROVIDENCE (13-1)

Horchler 1-5 0-0 2, Minaya 1-5 3-5 6, Watson 4-11 0-0 8, Bynum 3-9 1-3 9, Durham 3-13 8-9 16, Breed 1-7 0-0 2, Croswell 5-6 1-3 11, Goodine 1-3 0-0 2, A.Fonts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 13-20 56.

MARQUETTE (8-6)

Kuath 3-3 3-5 9, Lewis 7-16 7-7 23, Kolek 1-3 0-0 3, Morsell 3-7 0-0 7, Prosper 4-8 2-2 11, Jones 5-7 0-0 14, Ighodaro 6-7 4-4 16, Elliott 0-2 0-0 0, Joplin 2-4 0-0 5, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Itejere 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 16-18 88.

Halftime_Marquette 42-22. 3-Point Goals_Providence 5-20 (Bynum 2-5, Durham 2-7, Minaya 1-2, Goodine 0-1, Horchler 0-1, Breed 0-4), Marquette 10-23 (Jones 4-5, Lewis 2-4, Prosper 1-2, Joplin 1-3, Kolek 1-3, Morsell 1-3, Brown 0-1, Elliott 0-2). Rebounds_Providence 32 (Watson 8), Marquette 35 (Lewis 11). Assists_Providence 6 (Bynum 3), Marquette 24 (Kolek 9). Total Fouls_Providence 14, Marquette 20.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.