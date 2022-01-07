Marquette 92, Georgetown 64

MARQUETTE (10-6)

Kuath 3-3 0-0 6, Lewis 5-8 0-0 10, Kolek 6-7 0-0 13, Morsell 3-10 1-1 7, Prosper 9-11 2-3 22, Ighodaro 4-5 0-0 8, Mitchell 2-3 1-2 5, Elliott 3-6 0-0 9, Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Ellis 1-4 1-3 4, Joplin 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Carney 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-66 5-9 92.

GEORGETOWN (6-6)

Holloway 4-10 7-8 17, Wilson 3-3 0-1 6, Harris 3-15 9-10 15, Mohammed 5-17 2-3 12, Rice 2-10 0-0 6, Billingsley 2-9 2-2 6, Beard 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-67 20-24 64.

Halftime_Marquette 45-37. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 9-26 (Elliott 3-5, Prosper 2-2, Jones 2-6, Ellis 1-2, Kolek 1-2, Mitchell 0-1, Joplin 0-2, Lewis 0-3, Morsell 0-3), Georgetown 4-18 (Holloway 2-2, Rice 2-7, Billingsley 0-1, Beard 0-2, Mohammed 0-2, Harris 0-4). Rebounds_Marquette 37 (Kuath 11), Georgetown 31 (Mohammed, Rice, Beard 6). Assists_Marquette 24 (Kolek 7), Georgetown 11 (Holloway, Mohammed 3). Total Fouls_Marquette 19, Georgetown 10. A_4,860 (20,356).

