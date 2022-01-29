Marshall 84, UAB 81

UAB (17-5)

Buffen 3-9 6-6 12, Jemison 1-3 4-4 6, Jackson 7-8 3-4 17, Lovan 4-9 0-0 8, Walker 9-23 2-2 23, LeBlanc 1-2 0-0 2, Ertel 0-7 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 0-0 6, Brown 2-2 2-2 7, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 17-18 81.

MARSHALL (8-13)

Anochili-Killen 11-16 0-0 23, Beyers 6-11 4-5 19, Miladinovic 2-2 0-0 4, Early 2-6 0-0 6, Taylor 7-15 1-2 15, Braun 3-7 3-3 11, Toussaint 2-4 0-0 4, George 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-62 8-10 84.

Halftime_Marshall 41-30. 3-Point Goals_UAB 6-27 (Walker 3-13, Johnson 2-5, Brown 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Lovan 0-2, Ertel 0-5), Marshall 8-24 (Beyers 3-6, Early 2-4, Braun 2-5, Anochili-Killen 1-5, Taylor 0-4). Fouled Out_Toussaint. Rebounds_UAB 28 (Buffen, Jackson, Walker, LeBlanc 5), Marshall 31 (Anochili-Killen 11). Assists_UAB 12 (Walker 8), Marshall 18 (Taylor 7). Total Fouls_UAB 12, Marshall 16. A_4,233 (9,048).

