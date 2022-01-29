Marshall hosts UAB following Walker’s 21-point performance

UAB Blazers (17-4, 7-1 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-13, 0-7 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -9.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the Marshall Thundering Herd after Jordan Walker scored 21 points in UAB’s 68-65 victory against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 6-6 at home. Marshall ranks third in C-USA with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Taevion Kinsey averaging 2.3.

The Blazers have gone 7-1 against C-USA opponents. UAB is 14-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Thundering Herd and Blazers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinsey is averaging 20.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Walker is averaging 18.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Blazers. KJ Buffen is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.