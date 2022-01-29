On Air: Encounter
Marshall snaps skid in upset win over UAB

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 9:34 pm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen tied a career-high scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and Marshall held off UAB for an 84-81 upset win on Saturday night.

UAB’s Jordan Walker missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left in his attempt to tie it.

Marshall (8-13, 1-7 Conference USA) ended a 10-game losing streak in the process of getting its first conference win of the season.

Mikel Beyers had 19 points, Andrew Taylor scored 15 distributing seven assists and collecting six rebounds and Kyle Braun scored 11.

Walker had 23 points and eight assists for the Blazers (17-5, 7-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Quan Jackson added 17 points and KJ Buffen scored 12.

