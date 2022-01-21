Maryland 81, No. 17 Illinois 65

ILLINOIS (13-4)
Bosmans-Verdonk 3-4 0-0 6, Frazier 5-10 0-0 13, Plummer 6-14 1-2 18, Williams 0-5 1-2 1, Grandison 5-8 2-2 14, Curbelo 1-6 2-2 4, Payne 2-3 0-0 4, Hawkins 1-5 2-2 5, Goode 0-3 0-0 0, Podziemski 0-1 0-0 0, Lieb 0-0 0-0 0, Melendez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 8-10 65.
MARYLAND (10-9)
Wahab 5-7 1-1 11, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Ayala 4-10 0-0 9, Hart 2-4 6-6 10, Russell 6-13 3-4 15, Scott 9-12 6-7 25, Reese 2-5 1-2 7, Green 0-2 4-5 4. Totals 28-53 21-25 81.
Halftime_Maryland 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 11-35 (Plummer 5-11, Frazier 3-7, Grandison 2-5, Hawkins 1-4, Curbelo 0-1, Podziemski 0-1, Goode 0-2, Williams 0-4), Maryland 4-11 (Reese 2-3, Scott 1-2, Ayala 1-3, Hart 0-1, Russell 0-2). Rebounds_Illinois 28 (Williams 8), Maryland 29 (Russell 7). Assists_Illinois 16 (Williams 7), Maryland 9 (Hart 3). Total Fouls_Illinois 18, Maryland 10.
