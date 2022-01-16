Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Norfolk State following Bryant’s 24-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (10-4, 2-0 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-6)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 77-74 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Hawks have gone 3-0 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans are 2-0 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 8.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Bryant is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

