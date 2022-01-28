Maryland takes on Indiana following Russell’s 23-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the Indiana Hoosiers after Fatts Russell scored 23 points in Maryland’s 68-60 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Terrapins are 7-5 on their home court. Maryland is fifth in the Big Ten with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Donta Scott averaging 5.0.

The Hoosiers are 6-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terrapins and Hoosiers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Terrapins. Eric Ayala is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 18.4 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

