Maryland visits Northwestern after Berry’s 23-point game

Maryland Terrapins (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-5, 1-3 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts the Maryland Terrapins after Ty Berry scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 95-87 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wildcats are 6-2 in home games. Northwestern is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 78.0 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Terrapins are 0-4 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is 4-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Wildcats won the last matchup on Dec. 5. Pete Nance scored 17 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nance is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Eric Ayala is averaging 15.5 points for the Terrapins. Hakim Hart is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

