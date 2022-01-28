On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Mashburn Jr. leads New Mexico over San Jose St. 86-70

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 23 points as New Mexico broke its seven-game losing streak, topping San Jose State 86-70 on Friday night.

Mashburn Jr. shot 9 for 12 from the floor. He added six rebounds.

Jaelen House had 18 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds for New Mexico (8-13, 1-7 Mountain West Conference). Jay Allen-Tovar added 18 points. KJ Jenkins had 13 points and seven rebounds.

New Mexico posted a season-high 21 assists.

Shon Robinson had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Spartans (7-12, 0-7), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Trey Anderson added 14 points. Omari Moore had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

