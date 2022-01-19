Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 62

MAINE (3-12)

Feierbergs 9-13 0-0 22, Turgut 0-3 0-0 0, Adetogun 1-2 0-0 2, Kalnjscek 6-15 1-2 13, Wright-McLeish 4-8 0-0 8, Masic 3-11 0-0 7, Filipovity 3-5 2-2 8, Nenadic 0-1 0-0 0, Efretuei 1-4 0-0 2, Ireland 0-2 0-0 0, Perovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 3-4 62.

MASS.-LOWELL (10-7)

Al.Blunt 8-12 3-3 23, Brooks 3-4 1-2 7, Mincey 1-3 1-2 3, Faison 4-12 2-2 11, Thomas 5-10 3-5 13, Hikim 2-3 2-4 6, E.Hammond 1-7 0-0 2, Hall 2-4 2-2 6, An.Blunt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 14-20 71.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Maine 5-18 (Feierbergs 4-6, Masic 1-3, Filipovity 0-1, Ireland 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-2, Kalnjscek 0-3), Mass.-Lowell 5-19 (Al.Blunt 4-6, Faison 1-5, Hall 0-1, E.Hammond 0-2, Thomas 0-5). Rebounds_Maine 33 (Feierbergs 11), Mass.-Lowell 32 (Mincey 7). Assists_Maine 13 (Wright-McLeish 5), Mass.-Lowell 9 (Faison 3). Total Fouls_Maine 18, Mass.-Lowell 10. A_605 (2,000).

