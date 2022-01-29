On Air: Federal News Network program
Massner leads W. Illinois past St. Thomas (MN) 81-52

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 20 points as Western Illinois romped past St. Thomas (MN) 81-52 on Saturday.

Luka Barisic had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Western Illinois (13-8, 4-5 Summit League). Colton Sandage added 12 points and seven rebounds. Will Carius had 12 points.

St. Thomas (MN) totaled 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Anders Nelson had 12 points for the Tommies (8-12, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

St. Thomas (MN) defeated Western Illinois 89-66 on Jan. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

