MATCHDAY: Lens faces Monaco for place in French Cup quarters

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 12:34 pm
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

FRANCE

Two more places in the quarterfinals of the French Cup are up for grabs. Five-time winner Monaco visits Lens in an all-first division match. Monaco was runner-up last year to Paris Saint-Germain. Lens has never won the trophy and lost the last of its three finals in 1998. In the other game, six-time winner Saint-Etienne looks to temporarily forget its top-flight relegation worries and avoid an upset when it travels to fourth-tier Bergerac. Ten-time finalist Saint-Etienne was runner-up two years ago.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

