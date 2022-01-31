Trending:
McAdoo carries Detroit past Michigan-Dearborn 96-51

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 10:26 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin McAdoo scored 19 points as Detroit routed Michigan-Dearborn 96-51 on Monday night.

Madut Akec, DJ Harvey and Matt Johnson added 15 points apiece for the Titans. Harvey also had 12 rebounds, while Johnson posted seven rebounds and six assists.

The 96 points were a season high for Detroit (8-10).

National scoring leader Antoine Davis (24.0 ppg) of Detroit Mercy did not play. The school made no immediate announcement as to why.

Troy Campbell had 14 points for the NAIA-level Wolves. Jimmy Breaux added 10 points and eight rebounds. Keegan Mott had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

