McBride lifts North Texas past Southern Miss 63-54

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 10:11 pm
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mardrez McBride matched his career high with a season-high 21 points as North Texas defeated Southern Miss 63-54 on Thursday night.

Aaron Scott had 13 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (14-4, 7-1 Conference USA), which won its sixth consecutive game. Rubin Jones added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Tyler Stevenson had 17 points and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (6-13, 1-5). DeAndre Pinckney added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

