McCadden and the Georgia Southern Eagles visit conference foe Louisiana

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 3:42 am
1 min read
      

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-9, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-9, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah McCadden and the Georgia Southern Eagles visit Jordan Brown and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 6-3 in home games. Louisiana ranks second in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Theo Akwuba averaging 3.2.

The Eagles are 2-5 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 5.7.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 14.8 points and nine rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

McCadden is shooting 52.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Eagles. Savrasov is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

