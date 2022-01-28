Trending:
McCall, CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners square off against the UCSD Tritons

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 4:02 am
CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-8, 1-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-11)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UCSD and CSU Bakersfield will play on Saturday.

The Tritons have gone 6-2 in home games. UCSD ranks seventh in the Big West with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Toni Rocak averaging 5.6.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Tritons and Roadrunners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rocak is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 8.9 points for the Roadrunners. Justin McCall is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 24.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

