Sports News

McCall leads CSU Bakersfield against UC Irvine after 22-point game

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 2:02 am
CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-7, 1-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-7, 1-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -10; over/under is 122

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces the UC Irvine Anteaters after Justin McCall scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 63-59 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Anteaters are 4-1 in home games. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Austin Johnson averaging 4.8.

The Roadrunners are 1-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks seventh in the Big West scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Shawn Stith averaging 0.9.

The Anteaters and Roadrunners match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Welp is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Justin Edler-Davis averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. McCall is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

