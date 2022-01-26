McCall leads CSU Bakersfield against UC Irvine after 22-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-7, 1-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-7, 1-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after Justin McCall scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 63-59 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Anteaters are 4-1 on their home court. UC Irvine scores 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 1-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield leads the Big West with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Edler-Davis averaging 2.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Welp is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Edler-Davis is averaging 9.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

