McGhee leads Liberty over Jacksonville 88-49

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 9:29 pm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 27 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Keegan McDowell scored 21 points and Liberty beat Jacksonville 88-49 on Tuesday night.

Blake Preston had 10 points for Liberty (13-6, 4-0 ASUN), which won its fifth straight game. Kyle Rode distributed seven assists.

Liberty scored a season-high 48 points in the second-half.

Mike Marsh, Kevion Nolan and Bryce Workman each scored eight points for the Dolphins (11-5, 3-1), whose four-game win streak ended.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

