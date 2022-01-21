Trending:
McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Florida International after 22-point outing

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:42 am
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-8, 2-3 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (11-7, 1-4 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on the Florida International Panthers after Dayvion McKnight scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-69 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Panthers are 8-1 on their home court. Florida International is 5-4 against opponents over .500.

The Hilltoppers have gone 2-3 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks fifth in C-USA scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 3.0.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Hilltoppers won the last matchup on Jan. 8. Josh Anderson scored 16 points to help lead the Hilltoppers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clevon Brown is averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers. Tevin Brewer is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

McKnight is averaging 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

