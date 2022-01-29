McNeese hosts New Orleans following St. Hilaire’s 34-point outing

New Orleans Privateers (11-8, 4-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-13, 2-2 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Derek St. Hilaire scored 34 points in New Orleans’ 77-66 win against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Cowboys are 5-1 in home games. McNeese ranks second in the Southland with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Myles Lewis averaging 3.8.

The Privateers are 4-0 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Southland giving up 72.4 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won the last matchup 92-82 on Jan. 6. Christian Shumate scored 21 points points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harwin Francois is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 6.3 points. Shumate is shooting 58.7% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for McNeese.

Daniel Sackey is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Privateers. St. Hilaire is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Privateers: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

