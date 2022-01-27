McNeese hosts Nicholls State after Shumate’s 29-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (11-9, 1-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-12, 2-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces the Nicholls State Colonels after Christian Shumate scored 29 points in McNeese’s 82-72 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cowboys are 5-0 on their home court. McNeese is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels are 1-2 in Southland play. Nicholls State is third in the Southland with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Pierce Spencer averaging 4.2.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Lewis is shooting 51.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Jitaurious Gordon is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 20.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Spencer is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

