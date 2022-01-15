McNeese St. 78, Houston Baptist 75

HOUSTON BAPTIST (4-10)

Hofman 2-3 3-4 7, Tordoff 3-6 3-4 9, Long 5-8 3-3 15, Tse 4-8 3-4 11, Lee 8-13 1-1 18, Boothman 1-2 2-2 5, Janacek 1-4 1-2 3, Courseault 2-2 0-0 4, Iyeyemi 1-1 1-2 3, Proctor 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 27-47 17-24 75.

MCNEESE ST. (7-11)

Taylor 2-5 8-9 12, Medley-Bacon 1-1 2-2 4, Lewis 6-12 1-1 13, Massie 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 9-13 1-2 24, Warren 7-12 4-5 21, Shumate 1-2 0-2 2, English 0-2 2-2 2, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 18-23 78.

Halftime_McNeese St. 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 4-15 (Long 2-5, Boothman 1-2, Lee 1-4, Hofman 0-1, Janacek 0-3), McNeese St. 8-17 (Scott 5-7, Warren 3-7, English 0-1, Massie 0-1, Taylor 0-1). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 23 (Lee 8), McNeese St. 24 (Lewis 7). Assists_Houston Baptist 12 (Long 3), McNeese St. 16 (Taylor 5). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 16, McNeese St. 20. A_2,405 (4,200).

