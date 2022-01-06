McNeese St. 92, New Orleans 82, 2OT

MCNEESE ST. (5-9)

Taylor 4-8 3-4 12, Medley-Bacon 2-10 4-9 8, Lewis 6-14 7-15 19, Scott 2-4 0-0 6, Warren 3-9 3-4 10, Francois 2-9 0-0 6, Shumate 9-13 3-7 21, Massie 2-4 4-5 8, English 1-5 0-2 2. Totals 31-76 24-46 92.

NEW ORLEANS (4-8)

Jackson 1-4 4-6 6, Kirkland 2-2 8-11 12, Green 2-9 11-13 15, Sackey 6-7 1-2 13, St. Hilaire 7-22 2-2 17, Allen-Eikens 4-6 1-3 9, Myers 2-3 0-0 4, Carson 1-2 0-0 2, Doughty 0-4 4-4 4, Bell 0-0 0-1 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 31-42 82.

Halftime_McNeese St. 42-31. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 6-19 (Scott 2-2, Francois 2-9, Taylor 1-1, Warren 1-4, Massie 0-1, English 0-2), New Orleans 1-8 (St. Hilaire 1-4, Green 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Doughty 0-2). Fouled Out_Taylor, Medley-Bacon, Warren, Jackson, St. Hilaire, Myers, Carson. Rebounds_McNeese St. 50 (Shumate 13), New Orleans 44 (Kirkland 12). Assists_McNeese St. 9 (Lewis 3), New Orleans 8 (Sackey 3). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 33, New Orleans 34.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.