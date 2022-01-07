McNeese St., SLU meet

Southeastern Louisiana (5-9, 1-0) vs. McNeese State (5-9, 1-0)

, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana is set to face off against McNeese State in a postseason battle. McNeese State earned a 92-82 overtime win over New Orleans in its most recent game, while Southeastern Louisiana walked away with a 90-81 win against Houston Baptist in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Jalyn Hinton, Keon Clergeot and Ryan Burkhardt have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Lions scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GUS: Gus Okafor has connected on 41.5 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cowboys are 0-7 when they score 68 points or fewer and 5-2 when they exceed 68 points. The Lions are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 71 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Southeastern Louisiana’s Burkhardt has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 37.6 percent of them, and is 8 for 17 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State is ranked first in all of Division I with an average of 77.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Cowboys have raised that total to 82 possessions per game over their last three games.

