McNeese takes on Nicholls State after Shumate’s 29-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (11-9, 1-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-12, 2-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces the Nicholls State Colonels after Christian Shumate scored 29 points in McNeese’s 82-72 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cowboys have gone 5-0 at home. McNeese ranks second in the Southland with 39.1 points per game in the paint led by Shumate averaging 1.5.

The Colonels are 1-2 in conference play. Nicholls State ranks third in the Southland scoring 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Jitaurious Gordon averaging 1.9.

The Cowboys and Colonels meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Lewis is shooting 51.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Devante Carter is averaging 12 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Gordon is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.