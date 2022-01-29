On Air: This Just In!
Meeks lifts College of Charleston over Northeastern 81-63

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 6:42 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — John Meeks had 22 points as College of Charleston defeated Northeastern 81-63 on Saturday.

Brenden Tucker had 14 points for College of Charleston (11-9, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Reyne Smith added 12 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 10 points and six assists.

Nikola Djogo had 17 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (6-15, 0-10), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Shaquille Walters added 13 points. Chris Doherty had nine rebounds.

