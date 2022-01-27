Memphis 71, East Carolina 54

EAST CAROLINA (11-8)

Frink 3-8 1-3 7, Jackson 3-14 2-2 9, Miles 3-9 0-0 7, Newton 5-14 6-7 19, Robinson-White 1-7 0-0 2, Felton 3-9 1-2 8, Small 0-8 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Debaut 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-72 10-14 54.

MEMPHIS (11-8)

Bates 3-7 1-4 8, Dandridge 3-9 2-5 8, Harris 1-7 0-0 3, Lomax 2-6 2-2 6, Quinones 5-11 3-3 17, Minott 5-10 3-4 13, Timberlake 3-4 2-6 8, C.Lawson 1-2 4-6 6, Glennon 0-0 0-0 0, Jacobs 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 24-57 17-31 71.

Halftime_Memphis 28-24. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 6-29 (Newton 3-7, Jackson 1-4, Felton 1-5, Miles 1-5, Robinson-White 0-3, Small 0-5), Memphis 6-21 (Quinones 4-8, Bates 1-4, Harris 1-7, C.Lawson 0-1, Lomax 0-1). Fouled Out_Miles. Rebounds_East Carolina 39 (Jackson 12), Memphis 46 (Minott 12). Assists_East Carolina 13 (Robinson-White 4), Memphis 13 (Timberlake 5). Total Fouls_East Carolina 22, Memphis 15. A_13,418 (18,119).

