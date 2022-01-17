Mercer 71, The Citadel 64

MERCER (11-7)

Glisson 7-13 2-2 16, Haase 3-7 6-6 14, Johnson 2-9 0-0 5, Jones 3-8 2-5 10, Walker 3-5 0-0 9, Greco 1-3 3-6 5, Grant 4-7 0-1 8, Tucker 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 25-54 13-20 71.

THE CITADEL (7-9)

Brown 2-8 11-14 16, Roche 1-6 2-3 5, Clark 9-15 0-0 18, Higgins 1-1 0-0 2, Maynard 3-7 0-0 8, Fitzgibbons 2-8 0-2 4, Davis 2-8 4-4 9, Moffe 1-4 0-0 2, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 17-23 64.

Halftime_Mercer 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Mercer 8-22 (Walker 3-4, Haase 2-4, Jones 2-6, Johnson 1-5, Glisson 0-1, Greco 0-2), The Citadel 5-24 (Maynard 2-5, Davis 1-3, Brown 1-4, Roche 1-5, Clark 0-1, Moffe 0-1, Price 0-1, Fitzgibbons 0-4). Fouled Out_Clark. Rebounds_Mercer 36 (Haase 12), The Citadel 33 (Clark 9). Assists_Mercer 16 (Haase 6), The Citadel 8 (Fitzgibbons 3). Total Fouls_Mercer 17, The Citadel 14. A_731 (6,000).

