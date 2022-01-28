Mercer hosts Furman following Garrison’s 22-point game

Furman Paladins (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-9, 5-3 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Mercer Bears after Conley Garrison scored 22 points in Furman’s 79-64 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Bears have gone 8-1 at home. Mercer ranks fifth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Paladins are 7-2 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks sixth in the SoCon scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Slawson averaging 1.1.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won the last matchup 81-66 on Jan. 8. Mike Bothwell scored 17 points to help lead the Paladins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is scoring 15.2 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 14 points and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Slawson is averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, two steals and 1.9 blocks for the Paladins. Bothwell is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

