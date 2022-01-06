Merrimack, CCSU meet in conference play

Merrimack (7-8, 2-0) vs. Central Connecticut (4-11, 1-1)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as Merrimack matches up against Central Connecticut. Merrimack knocked off Long Island-Brooklyn by five at home last week. Central Connecticut lost 79-48 on the road to Rutgers on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Jordan Minor is averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the way for the Warriors. Mikey Watkins is also a big contributor, accounting for 9.2 points and 2.1 steals per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Nigel Scantlebury, who is averaging 10.9 points.NIFTY NIGEL: Scantlebury has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Central Connecticut is 0-10 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Merrimack is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 61 points. The Warriors are 2-8 when scoring any fewer than 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Merrimack has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all NEC teams. The Warriors have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

