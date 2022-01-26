Merrimack visits Bryant after Kiss’ 25-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (9-12, 4-4 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-8, 7-1 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the Merrimack Warriors after Peter Kiss scored 25 points in Bryant’s 85-68 win against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 in home games. Bryant is ninth in the NEC shooting 29.8% from downtown, led by Max Zakheim shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 4-4 against conference opponents. Merrimack has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 79-63 on Jan. 22. Kiss scored 27 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiss is averaging 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Mykel Derring is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 5.6 points. Jordan Minor is shooting 51.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 53.8 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.