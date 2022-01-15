Metskhvarishvili scores 23, UL Monroe defeats UT Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili scored 23 points to lead UL Monroe past UT Arlington 62-55 on Saturday.

Russell Harrison added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Warhawks (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt).

Patrick Mwamba had 20 points for the Mavericks (8-9, 4-2).

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.