Meyer scores 16 to carry Green Bay over Detroit 70-63

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:23 pm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cade Meyer had 16 points as Green Bay beat Detroit 70-63 on Thursday night.

Donovan Ivory had 13 points for Green Bay (4-13, 3-5 Horizon League). Japannah Kellogg III added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Lucas Stieber had six assists.

Antoine Davis had 25 points for the Titans (5-10, 3-3). Madut Akec added 16 points, and Noah Waterman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

