Miami 69, Clemson 60

MIAMI (8-5)

Harden 4-5 2-2 10, Pendande 7-8 2-3 16, Erjavec 3-9 0-0 7, Marshall 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Djaldi-Tabdi 6-11 1-2 13, Mbandu 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 2-5 0-0 4, Fraile Ruiz 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 3-9 0-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-57 5-9 69

CLEMSON (6-10)

Robinson 4-11 1-1 9, Hank 3-5 0-0 7, Bradford 4-6 0-0 8, Ott 0-2 2-2 2, Washington 10-14 1-4 24, Saine 1-3 1-2 3, Gaines 0-1 0-0 0, Standifer 1-1 0-0 2, Hipp 2-9 1-2 5, Inyang 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-52 6-11 60

Miami 16 16 27 10 — 69 Clemson 18 11 21 10 — 60

3-Point Goals_Miami 4-12 (Harden 0-1, Erjavec 1-3, Marshall 2-5, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1, Roberts 1-2), Clemson 4-17 (Robinson 0-1, Hank 1-3, Bradford 0-2, Ott 0-2, Washington 3-3, Hipp 0-6). Assists_Miami 12 (Erjavec 4), Clemson 9 (Bradford 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 36 (Djaldi-Tabdi 3-5), Clemson 23 (Robinson 2-6). Total Fouls_Miami 19, Clemson 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_408.

